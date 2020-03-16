NFL rumors: Jets have expressed interest in Patriots' Kyle Van Noy

New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy is one of the best players at his position entering NFL free agency this week, and he's reportedly drawing interest from both New York teams.

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reported last week the New York Giants have interest in Van Noy. The Giants' interest makes sense on a few levels, including the fact New York's head coach, Joe Judge, was hired from the Patriots in January and coached in New England for the entirety of Van Noy's career with the AFC franchise.

The Giants aren't the only franchise in the Big Apple looking at Van Noy on the free agent market. Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported Sunday the New York Jets are interested, too.

-The Jets have expressed a level of interest in versatile Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who had 6 1/2 sacks, 56 tackles and three forced fumbles last season.

The Jets' defense wasn't horrible in 2019 -- the unit finished seventh in yards allowed and 17th in points allowed -- although the addition of a player like Van Noy certainly would be a nice boost for New York. Van Noy is a versatile linebacker capable of stuffing the run, rushing the quarterback and dropping back in coverage. This kind of versatility is pretty valuable, and it's helped make Van Noy a key member of a Patriots defense that's won two of the last four Super Bowl titles.

The Patriots have been busy over the last few days. They reached a contract extension with Devin McCourty, reportedly agreed to an extension with special teams ace Matthew Slater and franchise tagged star left guard Joe Thuney. This action could intensify over the next few days with the futures of other Patriots free agents, including quarterback Tom Brady, still undecided.

