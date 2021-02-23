NFL rumors: Jets could trade No. 2 pick in NFL Draft to team seeking quarterback

Are Eagles interested in trading up to No. 2 for a QB? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles hold the No. 6 pick in April's NFL Draft, and the big question hanging over their offseason now is whether they want to use such a valuable asset on a quarterback of the future.

If they're indeed interested in a player like Justin Fields or Zach Wilson, it sounds like they could have a path to make sure they land their guy.

Barring an unbelievable change, the Jacksonville Jaguars will select Trevor Lawrence with the first pick. The New York Jets hold the No. 2 pick. And while the Jets' plans are largely unknown, it seems one plan of attack is gaining traction... and that No. 2 pick could be available to teams like the Eagles.

Per the Boston Globe's Ben Volin:

"There is increasing buzz the Jets are going to roll with Sam Darnold and his $920,000 salary this year, and build up the pieces around him instead of drafting a QB. Considering how many teams are hot for the top quarterback prospects, Douglas might be able to get a haul for No. 2 to add to his collection of draft picks. For a Jets team that is rebuilding from scratch, that scenario has to be very tempting."

Well, here we go. Will the Eagles try to replicate 2016, when they traded up to No. 2 and selected Carson Wentz as their QB of the future? We've already heard interest about pursuing a QB in the draft despite having Jalen Hurts on the roster.

It might send Eagles fans into a tailspin of deja vu, but if the front office likes one of Fields or Wilson (or, help us all, North Dakota State's Trey Lance), don't rule it out.

The Eagles are in pretty good position to make that move, if they want to try. The only team closer to the pick would be the Atlanta Falcons at No. 4. Otherwise, the Eagles are just four picks away from No. 2, closer than teams like the Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, or Denver Broncos.

Howie Roseman also has a strong relationship with Jets general manager Joe Douglas, who worked alongside Roseman when the Eagles won their Super Bowl in 2017. You have to imagine those lines of communication would be open and honest during possible trade-up negotiations.

Story continues

Oh, and the Eagles just acquired a pair of draft picks in the Carson Wentz trade, including one that could wind up being a first-round pick in 2022. The Eagles need to add good, young talent in a bad way over the next few years, but if they can use one (or maybe even both) of those picks to move up and get a guy they feel is a franchise QB? Yeah, it could absolutely happen.

Long story short, that No. 2 pick is where this year's draft truly begins, and it sounds like things could be wild.

We'll see how crazy Roseman wants to get.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube