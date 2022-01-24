NFL Rumors: Jerod Mayo not a finalist for Broncos head coach job
Report: Jerod Mayo not a finalist for this HC job originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
If Jerod Mayo lands a head-coaching gig in 2022, it reportedly won't be with the Denver Broncos.
The New England Patriots' inside linebackers coach is not a finalist for the Broncos head coach job, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Denver has narrowed its list down to three names: Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and Los Angeles Rams OC Kevin O’Connell.
From @GMFB: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will mull his future, the intrigue surrounding #Saints coach Sean Payton, and the #Broncos have some finalists â€“ Dan Quinn, Kevin Oâ€™Connell, and Nathaniel Hackett. pic.twitter.com/bGxJoQgGay
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2022
Mayo remains in the mix for the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans head-coaching positions. He'll interview for the Raiders job on Tuesday, and reports earlier this month named him as the "leading candidate" for the Texans vacancy. The Chicago Bears are another team to watch in the Mayo sweepstakes.
Mayo played in New England from 2008-15, earning two Pro Bowl nods and winning a Super Bowl title during that span. The 35-year-old was hired to Bill Belichick's coaching staff in 2019.