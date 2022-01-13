NFL rumors: Jerod Mayo expected to be leading candidate for Texans coach job

Reports: Mayo, Flores expected to be leading candidates for Texans coach job originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Houston Texans need a new head coach after reportedly firing David Culley on Thursday, and they might look to the New England Patriots staff to find his replacement.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is "expected to emerge as a leading candidate" for the Texans' vacant head coach job.

Patriotsâ€™ LB coach Jerod Mayo is expected to emerge as a leading candidate for the Houston Texansâ€™ HC job, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2022

Mayo has been a popular name in the head coaching rumor mill this week. The Denver Broncos reportedly have requested to interview him for their head coach position. He also reportedly could be in the mix for the Chicago Bears job.

Mayo, who joined the Patriots' coaching staff in 2019, has done a tremendous job working with New England's defense -- a unit that ranked No. 2 in points allowed and No. 4 in yards allowed during the 2021 regular season. His leadership skills also have drawn extremely high praise.

He's not the only person with ties to New England who could be among the top candidates for the Texans job.

Brian Flores is a free agent after being fired as head coach of the Dolphins earlier this week, despite leading Miami to back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2002 and 2003. Aaron Wilson reported Thursday that Flores is the top candidate for the Texans.

Texans are targeting former Dolphins coach Brian Flores as their top candidate at this time, according to multiple league sources. He has a strong relationship with Nick Caserio. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 13, 2022

The Texans front office is run by Nick Caserio, who worked many years alongside Flores with the Patriots. Caserio, who left the Patriots in 2021, also was in New England when Mayo was a player.

The Texans finished 4-13 this season and own the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Houston does not have a great roster, and it still has to figure out star quarterback Deshaun Watson's future with the franchise.