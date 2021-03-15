NFL rumors: Jason Verrett rejected multi-year contract to stay with 49ers

Report: Verrett rejected multi-year deal to stay with 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jason Verrett is back with the 49ers, but it appears the veteran cornerback had a better contract offer elsewhere.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Verrett, who reportedly agreed to a one-year, $5.5 million contract to stay in Santa Clara, rejected a multi-year deal to remain with the 49ers.

#49ers CB Jason Verrett had a multi-year offer on the table, but opted to bet on himself again. He shined when healthy. He gets a 1-year deal worth $5.5M that can be $6.5M if he makes the Pro Bowl. A solid deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2021

Verrett, 29, had the best season of his career since he made the Pro Bowl with the then-San Diego Chargers in 2014. He played 13 games last season, had two interceptions, seven passes defensed and a career-best 60 tackles.

The 49ers now likely have their two starting cornerbacks for next season. They reportedly agreed to a two-year contract Friday with Emmanuel Moseley, who was set to become a restricted free agent.

General manager John Lynch has brought back fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Verrett in consecutive days. Now, the focus turns to Trent Williams and a handful of other key 49ers who could hit the open market.

