NFL rumors: Jason Verrett rejected multi-year contract to stay with 49ers

Dalton Johnson
·1 min read
Report: Verrett rejected multi-year deal to stay with 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jason Verrett is back with the 49ers, but it appears the veteran cornerback had a better contract offer elsewhere. 

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Verrett, who reportedly agreed to a one-year, $5.5 million contract to stay in Santa Clara, rejected a multi-year deal to remain with the 49ers. 

Verrett, 29, had the best season of his career since he made the Pro Bowl with the then-San Diego Chargers in 2014. He played 13 games last season, had two interceptions, seven passes defensed and a career-best 60 tackles. 

RELATED: Juice's value to 49ers goes beyond meaningless fullback label

The 49ers now likely have their two starting cornerbacks for next season. They reportedly agreed to a two-year contract Friday with Emmanuel Moseley, who was set to become a restricted free agent.

General manager John Lynch has brought back fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Verrett in consecutive days. Now, the focus turns to Trent Williams and a handful of other key 49ers who could hit the open market.

