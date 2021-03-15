NFL rumors: Jason Verrett, 49ers agree to one-year free-agent contract

Josh Schrock
·2 min read
Report: Verrett returning to 49ers on one-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers entered the offseason with a clear list of priorities and are quickly getting things done.

After agreeing to a five-year contract with fullback Kyle Juszczyk on Sunday, the 49ers and Jason Verrett agreed to a one-year, $5.5 million contract to keep the cornerback in the Bay Area, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

The deal can be worth up to $6.5 million if Verrett makes the Pro Bowl, Rapoport noted.

According to Rapoport, Verrett turned down a multi-year contract from another team in order to enter free agency again next offseason.

General manager John Lynch tweeted out his congratulations to Verrett shortly after the news broke.

The 49ers entered the offseason with Verrett, Richard Sherman, K'Waun Williams, Emmanuel Moseley, Ahkello Witherspoon and Jaquiski Tartt set to be free agents when the new league year begins.

Verrett and Moseley, who signed a two-year contract before hitting restricted free agency, likely will be the 49ers' starting cornerbacks next season.

RELATED: Juice's value to 49ers goes well beyond FB label

Verrett was the No. 7 ranked cornerback in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus, and his return is a big win for Lynch and the 49ers.

With Verrett, Moseley and Juszczyk back in the fold, the 49ers now will turn their attention fully to re-signing left tackle Trent Williams, who is expected to be one of the most sought-after free agents to hit the market, and K'Waun Williams, one of the top nicklebacks in the NFL.

