NFL Rumors: Jason McCourty visiting with New York Giants, Joe Judge

Jason McCourty could reunite with Patriots assistant-turned-coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jason McCourty continues to linger on the free-agent market. The 33-year-old has been a part-time starter for the New England Patriots for the past three years, but to date, he hasn't been able to find a home.

That said, he may have found the right suitor.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, McCourty is visiting with the New York Giants and the two sides are "exploring a possible move in the future."

This is a sensible fit for McCourty. While he may not be playing with his brother, Devin, he is familiar with Giants head coach Joe Judge from Judge's time as the Patriots' special teams coordinator.

Additionally, former Patriots CB Logan Ryan, McCourty's teammate at Rutgers, is with the Giants too. They spent a year together with the Titans as well, so perhaps playing with Ryan again would be appealing for McCourty.

Either way, it looks like McCourty may not be back with the Patriots in 2021. That should be okay though since New England has a lot of talent at corner.

In the wake of J.C. Jackson signing his second-round tender, the Patriots have Jackson, Stephon Gilmore, and Jonathan Jones intact as their top three cornerbacks. Beyond them, former second-round draft pick Joejuan Williams, special teams ace Justin Bethel, and Dee Virgin are on the roster.

The Patriots may consider adding a corner early in the draft if one they like is available. Jaycee Horn could make sense for them with the 15th pick. But even if they don't make a significant investment in the position, they should have enough depth even without McCourty at their disposal.