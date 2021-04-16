NFL Rumors: Jason McCourty visiting with New York Giants, Joe Judge

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob Camenker
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jason McCourty could reunite with Patriots assistant-turned-coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jason McCourty continues to linger on the free-agent market. The 33-year-old has been a part-time starter for the New England Patriots for the past three years, but to date, he hasn't been able to find a home.

That said, he may have found the right suitor.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, McCourty is visiting with the New York Giants and the two sides are "exploring a possible move in the future."

This is a sensible fit for McCourty. While he may not be playing with his brother, Devin, he is familiar with Giants head coach Joe Judge from Judge's time as the Patriots' special teams coordinator.

Additionally, former Patriots CB Logan Ryan, McCourty's teammate at Rutgers, is with the Giants too. They spent a year together with the Titans as well, so perhaps playing with Ryan again would be appealing for McCourty.

Curran: A rejuvenated Belichick seems set to make amends in 2021

Either way, it looks like McCourty may not be back with the Patriots in 2021. That should be okay though since New England has a lot of talent at corner.

In the wake of J.C. Jackson signing his second-round tender, the Patriots have Jackson, Stephon Gilmore, and Jonathan Jones intact as their top three cornerbacks. Beyond them, former second-round draft pick Joejuan Williams, special teams ace Justin Bethel, and Dee Virgin are on the roster.

The Patriots may consider adding a corner early in the draft if one they like is available. Jaycee Horn could make sense for them with the 15th pick. But even if they don't make a significant investment in the position, they should have enough depth even without McCourty at their disposal.

Recommended Stories

  • Randle nets 32 as Knicks limit Zion, beat Pelicans 116-106

    Julius Randle hit contested mid-range shots, at times while fading away from the basket, as the fourth quarter wound down. When Zion Williamson tried to answer, he ran into a wall of defenders in front of the rim, and his Pelicans teammates couldn't shoot well enough from outside to make the Knicks pay for packing the paint. Randle scored 32 points against his former team and the Knicks clamped down defensively on Williamson for a 116-106 victory over New Orleans on Wednesday night.

  • Jason McCourty visiting Giants

    The McCourty twins may be splitting up. Devin McCourty remains under contract to the Patriots, but Jason McCourty is a free agent and he’s drawing interest from another team. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that McCourty is visiting with the Giants. It’s the first visit of the offseason for McCourty, who went to high [more]

  • Report: Fourth-and-15 onside kick alternative unlikely to pass

    The Eagles have proposed an onside kick alternative for a second consecutive offseason. This one appears headed where the last one ended up. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the fourth-and-15 alternative to the onside kick isn’t likely to pass. Instead, the Competition Committee is proposing to limit the receiving team to nine players [more]

  • Giants hosting free agent DB Jason McCourty for a visit

    Giants are bringing in a vet for a visit.

  • Projected win totals for every team in the NFC North

    See the projected win totals for the Vikings, Packers, Bears and Lions for the 2021 NFL season.

  • Here's what MLB is doing for Jackie Robinson Day in 2021

    More than 100 MLB players are donating their salaries to the Players Alliance.

  • Vadim Nemkov wants to finish Phil Davis in Bellator 257 main event

    Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov is set to make his first title defense against former light heavyweight champion Phil Davis in the quarterfinals of the promotion’s light heavyweight grand prix at Bellator 257. Nemkov’s last victory was a masterclass performance, where he finished the former champion, current no. 1 contender, and another competitor in the light heavyweight grand prix Ryan Bader to win the belt at Bellator 244 in August. Speaking at virtual media day for Bellator 257, Nemkov discussed what it has been like to be a “front man” of sorts for the promotion as a champion in what is perhaps Bellator’s most stacked division. “I’m very proud that I’m on this level,” Nemkov said. “Bellator made posters of me and my picture is on the arena, on the cage.” Despite already reaching one of the highest achievements in the sport, the 28-year old Nemkov is more focused on paying it forward. But of course, Nemkov is enjoying the fruits of his labor as well. “I enjoy it. I’m happy. I’m really happy that Bellator trusts me, this moment that I’m on the posters,” Nemkov said. “I’m working really hard with my team to give [Bellator] the same, to show them that they’re also really happy to be in Bellator.” As far as his approach to the grand prix however, Nemkov is trying his best to maintain the perception of a fighter who has yet to achieve the championship that the Russian prodigy possesses in the light heavyweight title. Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ “Yes, I’m in the grand prix as a champion. But I try to move these things out of my head, so I enter this tournament like a regular fighter and I just want to win,” Nemkov said. “For me it’s [very] important to win this tournament. Not the belt." Nemkov’s opponent in the quarterfinals of the light heavyweight grand prix is a familiar foe in Phil Davis. The two fought in 2018, where Nemkov squeaked out a split decision win in 2018. As a result of Nemkov’s familiarity with “Mr. Wonderful”, Nemkov feels more prepared and more evolved as a fighter since their last outing. Nemkov is also keen on finishing Davis, something that has never been done in Davis’ professional career. “I’m ready to fight with Phil Davis for five rounds. I’ve prepared for it, but I want to finish it,” Nemkov said. “I don’t want to spend five rounds with Phil Davis.”

  • Hideki Matsuyama's caddy paid respect to Augusta National with beautiful gesture

    Shota Hayafuji took an extra second during a long-held caddy tradition to pay tribute to the legendary golf course.

  • GRAMMY award winner Diplo slated to box for Triller Fight Club

    If you thought Triller Fight Club was going outside the box with Saturday's event featuring Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren, then get ready for this one.

  • Jamal Murray's torn ACL doesn't signal the end for the Nuggets' future

    He just turned 24 this February, and with a core under the age of 27, this isn’t the end of the story for the Nuggets. The momentum has stopped for now, but there’s always another way to the cup.

  • Nuggets announce Jamal Murray has torn ACL in left knee, will be out indefinitely

    Jamal Murray is done for the season.

  • Ben Simmons takes shot at Rudy Gobert in DPOY race: 'He’s not guarding everybody ... I had 42'

    Simmons was happy to talk up his scoring outburst, but neglected to mention Jordan Clarkson's 40-point effort in the same game.

  • With Nikolas Motta out, Yancy Medeiros steps in to face Damir Hadzovic at UFC Fight Night 188

    With Nikolas Motta out of UFC on ESPN 24, Damir Hadzovic will now face Yancy Medeiros at UFC Fight Night 188.

  • NASCAR betting: Is Martin Truex Jr. an overpriced favorite at Richmond?

    Martin Truex Jr. is a deserving favorite heading into Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, but priced at 4/1 odds at multiple sportsbooks, the No. 19 Toyota may be too expensive a proposition for bettors. Those odds, which can also be expressed as +400 (bet $100 to win $400), translate into a 20% chance […]

  • Anunoby, Siakam rally Raptors past Spurs 117-112

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) OG Anunoby scored 22 points, Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 11 rebounds and the short-handed Toronto Raptors beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-112 on Wednesday night. The Raptors had to go big because they were almost out of guards, and it worked in their favor. Anunoby moved down to the two-guard spot, and the Raptors got good production from newcomers Khem Birch and Eddie Gillespie at the big positions.

  • Julian Edelman wishes Bill Belichick happy birthday with heartfelt message

    Recently retired Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman gave Bill Belichick a special birthday shoutout with a heartfelt message on social media.

  • Whatever happened to Kelly Bryant, who started ahead of Trevor Lawrence?

    What became of Kelly Bryant, who once started ahead of Trevor Lawrence at Clemson?

  • Peter King ‘mind boggled’ by Carson Wentz behavior in Eagles exit

    On the Eagle Eye podcast, NBCs Football Night in America reporter Peter King is pointing the fingers at Carson Wentz himself for the deterioration of his relationship with the franchise, saying he was 'mind-boggled' by the quarterback's behavior.

  • Sheldon Richardson, Maurice Hurst make interesting late additions to free-agent DT market for Cowboys

    In need of some help at defensive tackle, perhaps the Cowboys will look to make a move on one of the recently released players.

  • Kendrick Perkins gives powerful message to Celtics' bench after awful showing

    The Celtics dominated the Lakers for the vast majority of Thursday night's win, but after pulling the starters late, the bench almost gave it up. Our Kendrick Perkins had a strong message for the reserves in the aftermath.