NFL Rumors: Jarrett Stidham to lead workouts with several Patriots pass-catchers

Report: Stidham leading workouts with large group of Pats skill players originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jarrett Stidham faces an uphill battle if he wants to see the field in New England this season. Apparently he's already starting the climb.

The Patriots quarterback is organizing a series of workouts in southern California with a "majority" of the team's pass-catchers, ESPN analyst and former QB Mark Sanchez reported Thursday.

The workouts begin this Sunday in Orange County and will span several days, according to Sanchez.

Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham has organized “Pats West,” which kicks off this Sunday. A majority of the Patriots pass catchers are headed to Orange Co., California for several days of work. @Patriots @NFL @4th_and_forever — Mark Sanchez (@Mark_Sanchez) March 18, 2021

That's a notable development considering Stidham is the clear backup to Cam Newton, who re-signed with New England on a one-year deal earlier this month.

There's also talk of the Patriots adding another quarterback via free agency, trade or the NFL Draft to compete with Newton, which could relegate Stidham to third string.

The 24-year-old Auburn product is the longest-tenured QB on the roster, however, and put in work with his teammates around this time last offseason, as well. So, it's good to see him taking initiative to get New England's skill players together, although it's unclear whether that group will include new tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith and wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Jordan Palmer says don’t sleep on Jarrett Stidham | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Story continues

"He knows this offseason is the offseason to grab it and take it," QB consultant Jordan Palmer, who is working with Stidham this offseason, told our Tom E. Curran on a recent Patriots Talk Podcast. "Last year, it looked like things were heading in that direction and then Cam coming in ... the way things shook out, I’m not privy to that.

"But I would assume they’re going to bring someone in to compete and Jarrett’s going to get himself ready to compete and fill in the leadership void on this team and looking to step up."

Stidham appeared in five games last season, completing just 50% of his passes (22 of 44) for 256 yards with two touchdown passes and three interceptions.