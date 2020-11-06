NFL rumors: Jaquiski Tartt left 49ers' loss to Packers with turf toe

Report: Tartt left 49ers' loss to Packers with turf toe originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's time to add another player to the 49ers' long list of injuries.

Jaquiski Tartt was ruled out of the 49ers' 34-17 loss Thursday night to the Green Bay Packers early in the third quarter with a foot injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan later referred to the injury as a "toe injury" in the postgame press conference.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning that Tartt sustained turf toe in the loss, which could of course keep him sidelined for a while.

#49ers S Jaquiski Tartt, ruled out last night with a foot injury, is believed to have suffered turf toe based on the initial diagnosis, source said. He’ll have more tests today to confirm, but just add him to the list of SF players out with injuries. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2020

Tartt tweeted his sadness to the injury Thursday night, calling it "Just a lil adversity."

I put my heart and soul

into this game😤

-Just a lil adversity💪🏿... — Jaquiski ‘Quaski’ Tartt (@Quaski29) November 6, 2020

The sixth-year pro was hurt in the second quarter while making a tackle. He finished the game with seven tackles and one pass defensed in just one half. Tartt now has 30 tackles and four passes defensed in seven games this season.

He also has missed two games with a groin injury.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast