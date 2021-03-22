Source: Jaquiski Tartt, 49ers agree to one-year free-agent contract
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Source: Tartt returning to 49ers on one-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The 49ers continue to prioritize their own free agents this offseason.
NFL Media's Peter Schrager reported Monday that the 49ers have agreed to a one-year contract to re-sign safety Jaquiski Tartt. A source later confirmed the news to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.
Terms of the contract are unknown at this time.
Safety Jaquiski Tartt is returning to the 49ers on a 1 year deal, per sources.
In addition to Trent Williams (acquired in 2020), San Francisco is bringing back several of their top free agents, looking to get back to where team was in 2019. @nflnetwork @gmfb
— Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 22, 2021
Source confirms SS Jaquiski Tartt is back to the #49ers on a one-year deal, as @PSchrags reported. Earlier today, the SF agreed to terms with veteran S Tavon Wilson on a one-year contract.
— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) March 22, 2021
This comes on the same the day 49ers agreed to a one-year deal with safety Tavon Wilson, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.
Tartt, 29, appeared in seven games last season for the 49ers. He recorded 30 tackles, one interception and four passes defensed.
RELATED: Alabama's Smith would love to join stacked WR room like 49ers'
The six-year pro has started every game he has played for the 49ers since 2017, but has started only 36 of the possible 64 games due to injuries.
Through six seasons, the former second-round draft pick has recorded 301 tackles, four sacks and four interceptions.