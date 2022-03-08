NFL Rumors: James White 'doing great,' plans to play in 2022

Report: James White 'doing great,' plans to play in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have 18 players set to become free agents when the new league year begins March 16. Three-time Super Bowl champion James White is among those on the list who stand out.

White's 2021 season was cut short after three games due to a hip subluxation. Despite the devastating injury, the 30-year-old running back is set on continuing his football career.

The Boston Herald's Karen Guregian reported Monday that White is "doing great" after undergoing hip surgery and plans to play in 2022, whether that's with the Patriots or another organization. He'll be a free agent for the second consecutive year after signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract to stay with the Patriots last offseason.

White has been a key contributor both on and off the field for New England over the last eight years. The team captain's most memorable performance came in the 28-3 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. He scored three touchdowns and a two-point conversion to set the record for points in a Super Bowl with 20.

If White does return to the Patriots for another season, he could be a useful weapon for young quarterback Mac Jones. In his three games last season with Jones as his QB, White caught 12 passes for 94 yards and added a touchdown on the ground.