NFL rumors: Jamal Adams trade to 49ers, six other teams 'welcome'

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams reportedly requested a trade Thursday, and he would "welcome" the 49ers acquiring him.

The 49ers are one of seven teams Adams would be happy to be dealt to, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday citing a source.

Adams was First Team All-Pro in 2019, defensing seven passes and recording a career-high 6.5 sacks. He was the NFL's fifth-best safety last season, according to Pro Football Focus, grading out in the top seven at his position as a blitzer and in coverage.

The 24-year-old's reported demand comes during a contract impasse with the Jets. The safety said last week on Instagram that the Jets haven't yet proposed a contract, which Adams said was promised in January. Adams, the No. 6 overall pick in 2017, is entering the third year of his rookie deal. The Jets said earlier this offseason they will exercise his fifth-year option.

Adams' extension surely will carry a hefty price tag, and so will any potential trade. Could the 49ers meet the Jets' eventual asking price? San Francisco has just shy of $16 million in salary-cap space, according to Over The Cap, and tight end George Kittle's contract is yet to be extended and/or reworked. The 49ers have seven picks in next year's draft, including two in the fifth round and none in the third.

[RELATED: 49ers' future could hinge on how Deebo's broken foot heals]

NBC Sports Bay Area's Brian Witt proposed last month that the 49ers send safety Jacquiski Tartt, wide receiver Dante Pettis and a 2021 second-round pick to the Jets in exchange for Adams. Witt wrote that bringing in Adams would require "some belt-tightening in relatively short order," but any salary-cap adjustment would be a price worth paying for Adams.

"Adams is the ideal player to not only help the 49ers capitalize on their current contending window, but also extend it, too," Witt wrote.

Whether or not the 49ers agree, Adams reportedly wants them to come calling. Time will tell if they grant Adams his wish.

