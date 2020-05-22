NFL Rumors: How a Jamal Adams trade could change NFC playoff picture

The 2020 NFC East race is expected to be a tightly-contested battle between the Eagles and the Cowboys, as it's been for the last few years.

Right now, it's hard to pick a team with a clear advantage. But if one team were to add an extra All-Pro defender, that might tip the scale.

So Eagles fans should be paying close attention to the recent Jamal Adams trade rumors, which heated up on Thursday night when former New York Daily News columnist Gary Myers reported contract extension talks between Adams and his current team, the Jets, had reached a "stalemate" and hinted that a trade might be incoming:

Sources told me today Jets have given no indication will sign All-Pro S Jamal Adams to new contract in offseason. Want to wait to make decision. He wants contract now. Stalemate has caused friction & sources said trade very possible. It's expected half the teams will call Jets. — Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) May 21, 2020

It's been interesting to see how former Eagles front office guru Joe Douglas has handled his first messy negotiation with a star player as the Jets' general manager.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, one of the most likely teams to make a move for Adams, 24, would be the Cowboys.

ProFootballTalk's Charean Williams has reported on multiple occasions that Dallas has interest in Adams, himself a Dallas native, and she echoed those reports again Thursday:

Adams was the subject of trade chatter heading into last year's trade deadline, and the Cowboys showed interest.

The Cowboys' pass defense was already solid in 2019, but adding Adams to their secondary would turn an afterthought into one of the team's most prized units.

And it wouldn't be ideal for the Eagles, who are hoping to stretch the field more in 2020 with a healthy DeSean Jackson and the addition of Marquise Goodwin.

Is an Adams trade enough to turn the division title over to Dallas? It's hard to say, but it definitely doesn't help things. He would've ranked second on the Cowboys' defense in 2019 in sacks - as a safety! - and would've tied for the team lead in forced fumbles.

Long story short: Eagles fans, and fans of teams around the NFC, should be hoping that Douglas and the Jets find a way to smooth things over with Adams.

