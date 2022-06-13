NFL Rumors: Jakobi Meyers signs $4M tender with Patriots, eyes long-term deal

Report: Jakobi Meyers signs Pats tender, still eying long-term deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jakobi Meyers will be part of the New England Patriots' plans in 2022 -- but what about beyond?

The Patriots wide receiver has signed his second-round tender worth $3.99 million for the 2022 season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. Schefter added that Meyers' agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, are "continu(ing) conversations" with New England about a new deal for Meyers.

The Patriots offered Meyers that tender at the beginning of free agency in March. Had another team offered Meyers a contract in free agency, New England could have matched it or received a second-round draft pick if Meyers signed elsewhere.

Curran: Mac Jones' beautiful mind lets Patriots put it all on him in 2022

Meyers had until Wednesday to sign his tender, and the Patriots are likely glad he did. The 25-year-old led New England in receptions (83) and receiving yards (866) last season while emerging as Mac Jones' favorite target.

While the offense has undergone some changes this offseason with the addition of wide receiver DeVante Parker and the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Meyers again should steady offensive force in his fourth NFL season while serving as a reliable weapon for Jones.

With Nelson Agholor's bloated contract coming off the books in 2023, the Patriots should strongly consider locking Meyers up long-term to avoid losing him in next year's free agency.