NFL Rumors: Jakobi Meyers, Patriots 'haven't made much progress' in contract talks

Report: How contract talks are going between Meyers, Patriots

The price to retain Jakobi Meyers might be too steep for the New England Patriots.

Meyers will arguably be the top wide receiver on the free-agent market if he doesn't re-sign with the Patriots before the new league year. Our Phil Perry recently reported the 26-year-old's market "could end up in the $ 12 million-per-year range and top out at about $ 15 million per season."

The latest update on contract talks between the two sides doesn't bode well for a Meyers return in 2023.

"The Patriots' Jakobi Meyers could end up getting the biggest contract among a very thin group of free agent wide receivers. He has talked to the Patriots about a new deal, but they haven't made very much progress, and it sounds like Meyers will hit the market when it officially opens March 15," ESPN's Dan Graziano wrote on Sunday.

Meyers has been one of New England's most important players since signing in 2019 as an undrafted free agent. Through four seasons (60 games), he has amassed 235 receptions for 2,758 yards and eight touchdowns. He was a bright spot for the Patriots' anemic offense last season, serving as Mac Jones' security blanket while tallying 67 catches for 804 yards and six TDs.

Wide receiver is one of the Patriots' most glaring positions of need heading into the spring. With Meyers and Nelson Agholor hitting free agency, the top of the depth chart will consist of DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton.