After a very productive preseason, undrafted rookie receiver Jakobi Meyers has reportedly made the final 53-man roster.

UDFA Jakobi Meyers makes it on the Patriots 53-man roster pic.twitter.com/94xWDZwL9q — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) August 31, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The NC State product developed chemistry with rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham very early on and demonstrated some impressive consistency throughout the preseason. He was a little shaky playing with Tom Brady, but it takes time to earn a six-time Super Bowl champion's trust.

Meyers joins Gunner Olszewski as the team's two undrafted rookies on the roster. Bill Belichick has kept an undrafted rookie on the roster for 16 consecutive seasons now, and he has a pretty good track record of getting production out of those players, i.e. Malcolm Butler.

Now that Meyers' inclusion on the roster is confirmed, the final 53-man roster is complete. Here's a look at who the Patriots will carry into Week 1 against the Steelers:

A snapshot look at the initial Patriots 53-man roster. pic.twitter.com/IJbEPobXGE — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 31, 2019

Thee roster moves won't end here, but there are definitely fewer question marks about how Bill Belichick envisions the structure of his team.

Story continues

The Patriots open their sixth Super Bowl defense on Sunday, 9/8 at 8:20 EST against the Steelers.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NFL Rumors: Jakobi Meyers makes Patriots final 53-man roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston