NFL Rumors: Jakob Johnson signs with Raiders

Report: Raiders signing another member of Patriots' backfield

Another member of the New England Patriots offensive backfield is reportedly headed west to reunite with Josh McDaniels.

Hours after reportedly signing Brandon Bolden, the Las Vegas Raiders have found someone to serve as his lead blocker in fullback Jakob Johnson.

Johnson, 27, had spent the first three years of his NFL career in New England, catching 13 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown. In addition to serving as fullback, appearing in 28 percent of the team's offensive snaps in 2021, Johnson was a valuable contributor on special teams for the Patriots, playing in 43 percent of the team's snaps in 2020 and 44 percent last season.

New England had nontendered Johnson earlier this week. Johnson, who is from Germany, had initially received a roster exemption for the Patriots as part of the NFL's International Pathway Program.

With Johnson's departure, New England now has no fullback on its roster.