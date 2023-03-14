NFL rumors: Jake Brendel returning to 49ers on four-year contract

Report: Brendel returning to 49ers on four-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers wanted to bring center Jake Brendel back, and they reportedly have locked him down for another four years.

The 30-year-old offensive lineman is set to return to San Francisco on a four-year contract, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, citing a source. The New York Jets also made a push to sign Brendel, per Rapoport.

After a long NFL journey, Brendel started more than three games for the first time in his seven-year career last season with the 49ers. He proved himself more than capable, allowing only one sack and just three hits in 20 games, including the playoffs.

Brendel expressed a desire to return to the 49ers ahead of free agency, noting offensive line coach Chris Foerster, whom he spent time with in Miami, was a big reason why. The first-time father also had to weigh his options with the chance to cash in, however, though it appears San Francisco came up with a deal that met his expectations.

Brendel's four-year deal with the 49ers is worth a max value of $20 million with $8 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported, citing a source.

After reportedly losing right tackle Mike McGlinchey -- who was well beyond their price range -- to the Denver Broncos, the 49ers were able to hold on to another key piece to their offensive line.

Brendel will rejoin his San Francisco teammates on the interior to once again try and complete the 49ers' Quest for Six in 2023.

