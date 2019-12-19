NFL Rumors: Jaguars interested in Patriots OC Josh McDaniels

In the midst of another letdown season, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced the firing of executive vice president Tom Coughlin on Wednesday night.

The future of head coach Doug Marrone remains uncertain, but Coughlin's departure could signal a complete changing of the guard is about to take place in Duval County. In fact, rumors of Coughlin and potential Marrone replacements already are swirling.

Shortly after the announcement of Coughlin's firing, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Jaguars owner Shad Khan is "fascinated with The Patriot Way" and has had interest in Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, along with New England's former director of personnel Scott Pioli.

The Khans have long had a fascination with The Patriot Way and have heard a strong buzz about their potential interest in Scott Pioli and Josh McDaniels for weeks — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 19, 2019

McDaniels is no stranger to having his name pop up when there's a possible head coaching opportunity, so the report isn't all that surprising. Last year, he was connected to the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers before ultimately deciding to maintain his role as Patriots OC. And in February 2018, he famously jilted the Indianapolis Colts after initially agreeing to become their head coach.

If McDaniels does end up leaving New England in the offseason for a head coaching position, Jacksonville seems like a longshot. Cleveland -- especially considering the mutual interest last offseason -- and Carolina appear to be the more attractive scenarios.

