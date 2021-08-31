NFL Rumors: Jaguars cut two former Patriots as deadline nears

Report: Jaguars cut two former Patriots on cutdown day originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Two former New England Patriots players were reportedly among the final cuts by the Jacksonville Jaguars Tuesday afternoon.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that as Jacksonville pares its roster down to 53 players, wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor were let go by the team.

Jaguars released WR Pharoh Cooper, WR Phillip Dorsett II, OL Jermaine Eluemunor, WR Devin Smith, WR Laquon Treadwell and S Jarrod Wilson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2021

Dorsett, a former first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts, spent three seasons with the Patriots after being acquired for quarterback Jacoby Brissett on the eve of the regular season in 2017. He caught 73 passes for 881 yards and eight touchdowns in New England before signing with the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent in 2020, though he never appeared in a game for the team due to a foot injury.

Eluemunor played parts of two seasons for the Patriots, in 2019 and 2020, making eight starts last season due to injuries among starters on the offensive line. He had initially signed with the Miami Dolphins as a free agent this offseason but was released last week, and has now been cut by a second Florida franchise.