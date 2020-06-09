NFL rumors: Jadeveon Clowney turned down Seahawks' $15M contract offer

Jadeveon Clowney wants NFL teams to show him the money.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection has turned down multiple free-agent contract offers this offseason worth at least $15 million a year, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reports.

"My understanding is the Seahawks have been in the range of $15 million on a one-year deal for Jadeveon Clowney," Florio said on 106.7 The Fan's Chad Dukes vs. The World (h/t 247Sports.com). "The Seahawks have been led to believe that the Browns offered 18 (million), and he has yet to take that."

Clowney was a force to be reckoned with in two matchups against the 49ers, getting one sack and five quarterback hits over two games for the Seahawks in 2019.

The 27-year-old defensive end made $15 million in Seattle last season after a late-August trade from the Houston Texans.

The former No. 1 overall pick forced four fumbles and picked up three sacks over 13 games with the Seahawks.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider told KJR radio recently that the organization hadn't been able to work something out between the two sides.

"We took a good run at it," Schneider said. "It didn't happen. He's a great guy. He fit in great in the locker room, did a really nice job for us, but we need to be conducting business, and he just was not in a position to make a move. So we gave it a run and now you've got to keep going, and that's what we've done."

We'll see whether Clowney will be lining up across from the 49ers in 2020, or perhaps even join San Francisco's roster.

