NFL rumors: Jack Del Rio expected to be Washington's defensive coordinator

After two years away from the NFL, it looks like Jack Del Rio is back.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday morning that the former Raiders head coach is expected to be Washington's defensive coordinator when the team names Ron Rivera as their next head coach.

Soon-to-be Redskins' HC Ron Rivera is expected to target former Jaguars' and Raiders' HC Jack Del Rio as his new defensive coordinator in Washington, per sources. He is the leading candidate. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2019

Del Rio, 56, was the Raiders' head coach for three seasons from 2015 through '17. He went 25-23 leading the Silver and Black, and Oakland went to one playoff game. The Raiders fired Del Rio after going 6-10 in the 2017 season and replaced him with Jon Gruden.

Prior to his three-year stint in Oakland, Del Rio coached the Jacksonville Jaguars for nine seasons. The Jaguars went 68-71 under Del Rio and 1-2 in three playoff games.

As Schefter notes, Del Rio has a strong background in turning around defenses.

The Ron Rivera-Jack Del Rio team in Washington will be a strong one. In 2002, Del Rio took over the league's worst defense in Carolina and turned it into the NFL's second-ranked unit; in 2012 he took Broncos from 20th-ranked defense to second. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2019

Washington's defense ranked 27th in yards allowed per game (385.1), 18th in passing yards allowed per game (238.9), 31st in rushing yards allowed per game (146.2) and 27th in points allowed per game (27.2). Defensive-minded coaches like Del Rio and Rivera should help those atrocious numbers.

On a more ironic note, Del Rio -- who was replaced by Jon Gruden on the Raiders -- now is likely to join the team that fired Gruden's brother, Jay, earlier this season. Ahh, the never-ending merry-go-round of the NFL.

