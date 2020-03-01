The thought of the 49ers acquiring wide receiver A.J. Green was intriguing.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson wrote having a guy of this caliber on the team makes sense, but the injuries play a huge factor in whether or not this would work.

It's looking less likely now, however -- at least in the immediate future. The Bengals reportedly plan to place a franchise tag on Green. It's well-deserved as the seven-time Pro Bowler spent the entirety of his career with Cincinnati, and holding on to him feels right.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano were on the report about the 32-year-old.

Green is ranked fourth since entering the NFL with 8,907 receiving yards over his eight-year career and 63 total touchdowns.

As Johnson wrote, Green has the type of productivity that could benefit from Kyle Shanahan's offense.

Green would want a long extension and value him, it just appeared both sides couldn't come to an agreement on the amounts he was worth.

The Bengals are projected to draft 2019 Heisman trophy recipient Joe Burrow who himself said he would love to be able to throw to Green if that were to play out in their favor.

[RELATED: 49ers meet with Henry Ruggs during combine]

Any rookie quarterback could benefit from Green's veteran status as a pass-catcher.

Emmanuel Sanders proved that by being a huge asset for the 49ers and their trip to Super Bowl LIV. He will hit free agency, but has said he loved his short stint with San Francisco.

NFL rumors: A.J. Green to be franchise-tagged by Bengals in offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area