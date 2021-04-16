NFL rumors: J.C. Jackson signs Patriots tender, will make $3.384 million in 2021

Report: Jackson signs Patriots tender, will make $3.384 million in 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson has signed his second-round tender, according to multiple reports.

Jackson entered the offseason as a restricted free agent and able to sign an offer sheet with a rival team. He will make $3.384 million with the Patriots during the 2021 NFL season. Jackson posted a photo to his Instagram story Friday showing him signing a contract, along with the caption "This (expletive) a blessing."

The 25-year-old cornerback is now eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022, so he has plenty of incentive to match or surpass his performance last season.

Jackson finished second in the league with nine interceptions in 2020, one behind Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard's 10. He also set career highs last season with two fumble recoveries, 14 passes defensed and 34 solo tackles.

The Patriots' depth at cornerback has improved with Jackson in the fold for next season. He joins Stephon Gilmore, Jonathan Jones and Jalen Mills atop the team's cornerback depth chart.