NFL rumors: Isaac Seumalo latest Eagle to restructure in cap-saving move

Isaac Seumalo latest Eagle to restructure in cap-saving move

Isaac Seumalo is the latest veteran to restructure his contract as the Eagles continue to move to ease their salary cap crisis.

Although details weren’t immediately available yet, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Seumalo’s restructure cleared $2.408 million under the Eagles’ 2021 cap.

Generally, the Eagles clear cap space by converting base salary into bonus money and extending contracts. Because bonus money pro-rates over the life of the contract and base salary counts only against the cap in the year it’s paid, these types of restructures clear cap space in the upcoming year and add it to future caps.

But because the Eagles will be in a much better cap situation in 2022, they’re able to move cap money around this way while also extending contracts of players they want to keep.

So far, the Eagles have cleared about $36 million in 2021 cap space. The Eagles' 2021 adjusted cap figure is expected to be about $206 million.

According to OverTheCap, the Eagles were still $29 million over the cap prior to the Seumalo and Kelce moves. But that also includes Barnett’s current $10 million cap hit on his one-year tender, which the Eagles can erase simply by reworking his deal or releasing him.

The Eagles are also already reportedly in talks with Lane Johnson and Brandon Graham on cap-saving restructures.

All NFL teams must be cap-compliant by next Wednesday, the first day of the official league year.

So far this offseason, the Eagles have:

Reworked the Alshon Jeffery and Malik Jackson deals in preparation of releasing them with a post-June 1 designation, saving $10,895,765 on Jeffery’s deal and $8 million on Jackson’s

Restructured Darius Slay, saving about $9 million in 2021 cap space

Restructured Jason Kelce, clearing about $2.84 million in cap space

Began negotiating with Derek Barnett on a long-term deal that would reduce his 2021 cap figure from about $10 million

Seumalo, was signed through 2022 on the three-year, $15.918 million extension he got two years ago this week. He was due $4 million in base salary this coming season and $4.978 million in 2022.

His original cap figure for 2021 was $5.416 million, so that now goes down to just over $3 million.

The 27-year-old Seumalo, going into his 6th season, has started 40 games at left guard and has been the Eagles’ full-time starter when healthy since he replaced Steve Wisniewski midway through the 2018 season. Seumalo missed seven games last year with a knee injury.

