NFL rumors: Insider says he knows 'several' GMs who would be in on Carson Wentz trade

NFL insider knows 'several' GMs who'd be in on Wentz trade

New Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said in his introductory press conference Friday that he "can't answer" whether Carson Wentz or Jalen Hurts will be the team's starting quarterback come September.

Is that okay with Wentz, the highly-paid former (?) face of the franchise who lost his job this past season? And if it's not okay with him... will he ask for a trade?

Wentz's situation is extremely fascinating, and it seems like the ball is currently in his court. The team sounds willing to make things work, but will he?

If he'd rather be somewhere that can commit to him being QB1 right now, it sounds like more than one team is interested in his services.

That's according to former Eagles scout and current NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday and dropped this little nugget about Wentz:

"The opinion of Carson Wentz in a lot of the media is totally different than when you talk to people in the league. I've talked to several general managers in the league [who are] like, 'You think they would really trade him? We would be in on that.'"

Very interesting! Before we dive into that too deeply, it's important to note what Jeremiah said right after that nugget:

"I don't think he's getting traded, guys. It's a rehabilitation thing, it's not a moving on thing."

Okay, so if Wentz is getting traded, it's going to come from his side of things and him not being happy with having to compete with Hurts. Got it.

You'd imagine at least one team interested in Wentz is the Indianapolis Colts, who without Philip Rivers are looking for a win-now quarterback. They could give Matthew Stafford a look, a better quarterback with a shorter window left on his prime, but they're probably having the Wentz conversation.

What other teams out there might be interested? I asked that question back in December.

Here are a few I could see:

Patriots

Cam Newton was a disappointment, and Bill Belichick isn't interested in another losing season. Wentz could game manage a Patriots team back to the playoffs.

Bears

If Deshaun Watson eludes them, the Bears need to upgrade from Mitchell Trubisky (and Nick Foles) and could do worse than Wentz's upside.

49ers

Jimmy Garroppolo is no good, and if the Niners can't land Watson, I'd imagine they can talk themselves into Wentz being just enough of an upgrade to push them over the Super Bowl hump when healthy.

Lions

With Stafford exiting and the Lions in need of a long-term answer at quarterback, the 27-year-old Wentz brings starter-level talent right away. Though, Duce Staley might not be happy.

It's unclear what the future holds for Wentz. If his trade value really is higher than most believe, the Eagles would be remiss not to listen to calls, even if they want to rehab him into a starting-caliber quarterback.

You just never know.

