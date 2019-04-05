NFL rumors: Houston's Ed Oliver taking pre-draft visit to Raiders originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Raiders have hosted Quinnen Williams on a pre-draft visit. Nick Bosa, Josh Allen and Rashan Gary are bound for Alameda at some point prior to the NFL draft, as the Raiders continue researching defensive talent worthy of selection with the No. 4 overall draft pick.

You can add another name to that list as Ed Oliver's Raiders facility visit comes Friday, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

The University of Houston defensive lineman is another athletic freak who can dominate multiple spots. His popularity has increased after a stellar pro day, and scouts have long considered Oliver a top talent who can get after the quarterback. Oliver primarily does so from the interior, a talent valued in the modern NFL.

Oliver could well be an option at No. 4 for the Raiders, especially if Bosa and Williams are already gone.

He had 54 tackles, including 14.5 for a loss and three sacks during his junior season. The sack total won't wow, but it's excused somewhat after Houston played him so much at nose tackle.

Oliver is often compared to Rams interior lineman Aaron Donald. While measuring up to a two-time defensive player of the year is a bit unfair, Oliver does have a similar build and athletic testing scores.

He's a bit of a tweener at 6-foot-2, 282 pounds, but has the athleticism to make things happen inside. Oliver is certainly worthy of top five consideration.

There are some elite defensive talents atop this draft, and getting one at No. 4 seems the most logical course.

Yes, the Raiders have looked into quarterbacks who will be available early as well, with meetings and workouts conducted with Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins.

The Raiders have four picks in the top 35 overall and three in the first round, providing a real opportunity to expedite their roster rebuild.

Rapoport also reported that Penn State guard Connor McGovern came in for a visit, as the Raiders look to remake their offensive line and fill a hole inside after Kelechi Osemele was traded to the New York Jets.