NFL rumors: Houston Texans reportedly trade Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks

After rejecting a trade to the Miami Dolphins, Jadeveon Clowney is on his way out of the AFC.

Jay Glazer of FOXSports was first to report that Clowney, the defensive end who was the No. 1 pick in the draft in 2014, will be traded by Houston Texans to the Seattle Seahawks.

Scoopage: SEA & HOU have agreed to trade parameters re: Jadeveon Clowney contingent upon Clowney & other players involved passing physicals. Still lot of moving parts but believed Clowney, who rejected going to Miami at first, is headed for his physical with Hawks. @NFLONFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) August 31, 2019

Clowney had been franchise tagged by the Texans and was holding out while trade discussions continued.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated's MMQB.com reports the Texans will get a 2020 third-round pick and defensive players from Seattle in the trade.

Trade terms, per sources ...



Seahawks get: DE Jadeveon Clowney



Texans get: 2020 third-round pick, DE/OLB Barkevious Mingo, LB Jacob Martin







— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 31, 2019

Injuries were a concern with Clowney early in his career, but the 26-year-old has missed only three games over the last three seasons.

Clowney, 26, had a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2017 and followed that up with nine sacks and a career-high three fumble recoveries last season. The defensive force leaves Houston, won't be headed to a Patriots AFC East rival and boost the fortunes of the Seahawks defense in the NFC West.

