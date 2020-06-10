NFL rumors: Here's why 2020 preseason schedule could be shortened

The NFL preseason schedule normally consists of four games per team, but that could change in 2020.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL and NFLPA have discussed the idea of shortening the 2020 preseason, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

Shortening the preseason would allow for a longer "ramp-up" period, regardless of whether players agree to report a week or two early, and provide extra time for medical experts to finalize game-day protocols for testing, etc. More at the top of the hour on @nflnetwork — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 10, 2020





Giving medical professionals as much time as possible to lend their expertise to the league is a smart idea. The preseason is an important evaluation period for teams as they finalize their 53-man rosters, but the health and safety of everyone involved obviously is of a higher importance.

The first preseason matchup is the Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers, which is scheduled for Aug. 6.

Here's the 2020 preseason schedule for the New England Patriots as things stand right now.

Thursday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m.: vs. Detroit Lions

Thursday, Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m.: vs. Carolina Panthers

Thursday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.: at Philadelphia Eagles

Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.: at New York Giants







The NFL reportedly has already canceled joint practices scheduled for August. The Patriots and Lions had agreed to hold joint practices before their preseason matchup on Aug. 13 at Gillette Stadium, but those sessions won't happen.

