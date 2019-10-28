NFL rumors: Here's the Redskins' asking price for a Trent Williams trade

The Washington Redskins have resisted trading top-tier left tackle Trent Williams throughout the 2019 NFL season, but it sounds like their stance has changed a bit with about 24 hours to go before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport provided an update on Williams' situation Monday:

Sources: The #Redskins are now open to dealing star LT Trent Williams. They have begun the process of looking at potential suitors, and the #Browns have been one. Unclear how high they set the asking price, but they'll at least listen. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2019

What would the Redskins want in return for Williams? NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay notes draft picks aren't the only asset Washington could pursue in a potential trade:

Could the Redskins trade Trent Williams? Definitely. But the price is high and sources tell me the team might want a playmaker in return, not just about draft picks. Trying to give Haskins weapons. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 28, 2019

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reports the Redskins' current asking price for Williams is a first-round draft pick.

Williams, who has held out all season, would not be a rental for any team that acquires him. His contract expires after the 2020 season, and he still should have prime years left at 31 years old. The Redskins have a 1-7 record entering Week 9 and absolutely should trade Williams to acquire valuable draft picks and/or young players to help accelerate their rebuild. Then again, this Redskins front office has a long history of questionable roster decisions.

Should the New England Patriots be interested in Williams? He certainly would be a huge upgrade on the left side of their offensive line. Second-year left tackle Isaiah Wynn has been on injured reserve since September and could return later in the season, but his injury history remains a concern. Bringing Williams into the fold would help solidify a position that's essential to protecting Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

