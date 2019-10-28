NFL rumors: Here's the Redskins' asking price for a Trent Williams trade
The Washington Redskins have resisted trading top-tier left tackle Trent Williams throughout the 2019 NFL season, but it sounds like their stance has changed a bit with about 24 hours to go before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.
NFL Media's Ian Rapoport provided an update on Williams' situation Monday:
Sources: The #Redskins are now open to dealing star LT Trent Williams. They have begun the process of looking at potential suitors, and the #Browns have been one. Unclear how high they set the asking price, but they'll at least listen.
What would the Redskins want in return for Williams? NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay notes draft picks aren't the only asset Washington could pursue in a potential trade:
Could the Redskins trade Trent Williams? Definitely. But the price is high and sources tell me the team might want a playmaker in return, not just about draft picks. Trying to give Haskins weapons.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reports the Redskins' current asking price for Williams is a first-round draft pick.
Williams, who has held out all season, would not be a rental for any team that acquires him. His contract expires after the 2020 season, and he still should have prime years left at 31 years old. The Redskins have a 1-7 record entering Week 9 and absolutely should trade Williams to acquire valuable draft picks and/or young players to help accelerate their rebuild. Then again, this Redskins front office has a long history of questionable roster decisions.
Should the New England Patriots be interested in Williams? He certainly would be a huge upgrade on the left side of their offensive line. Second-year left tackle Isaiah Wynn has been on injured reserve since September and could return later in the season, but his injury history remains a concern. Bringing Williams into the fold would help solidify a position that's essential to protecting Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
