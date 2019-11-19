NFL rumors: Here's how Patriots plan to create roster spot for Isaiah Wynn

The New England Patriots will need to create a spot on their 53-man roster for Isaiah Wynn to return, and with the second-year left tackle eligible to play Sunday if activated, the team reportedly plans to put a rookie wide receiver on injured reserve.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Tuesday that Gunner Olszewski likely is headed to injured reserve. This move would open a roster spot for Wynn.

Barring an unexpected change, the Patriots plan to place WR/PR Gunner Olszewski (ankle/hamstring) on injured reserve, per a source. That would open a roster spot for the return of LT Isaiah Wynn. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 19, 2019

Olszewski hasn't played too many snaps at wide receiver, instead mostly featuring on special teams as a punt returner. He has been active for eight of New England's 10 games, tallying 20 punt returns over that span.

Wynn's potential return is a big deal for the Patriots. He was playing quite well before suffering a foot injury in the Patriots' Week 2 road win over the Miami Dolphins. He went on injured reserve as a result and didn't return to practice until Oct. 30. Marshall Newhouse has started in place of Wynn at left tackle, and his performance has not been great.

The Patriots host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday for a Week 12 matchup at Gillette Stadium. The defending Super Bowl champs have a 1-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff race.

