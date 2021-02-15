NFL Rumors: Here's when Patriots may look to add a QB for 2021 season

Report: Here's when Pats may add a QB this offseason (and why) originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Before you start analyzing every quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft to see who could fit with the New England Patriots, consider what Mike Reiss reported Monday on ESPN's "Get Up!"

After relaying that the Patriots plan to "explore every option" to find a starting quarterback in 2021, Reiss added this tidbit:

"There is one other thought from those around the situation: that timing is important for them to get a quarterback for the start of free agency, so if they're out recruiting a top wide receiver or top tight end, that player knows who might be throwing them the football."

Talking Patriots football on @GetUpESPN with @Espngreeny this morning -- drilling down on the QB situation. pic.twitter.com/gA41oo49Os — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 15, 2021

NFL free agency begins March 17. The 2021 NFL Draft begins more than a month later on April 29. So, does that mean the Patriots are out on adding a QB via the draft?

Next Pats Podcast: Why the Patriots should NOT be looking for the next Tom Brady | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Not necessarily. As Reiss noted, New England's attendance at Trevor Lawrence's pro day proves the team wants a full picture of the 2021 QB draft class and still may look to add a player like Mac Jones or trade up for a Trey Lance or Zach Wilson type.

But it makes sense why the Patriots would want to add a QB before free agency. Cam Newton didn't join the team until July last year, and his truncated offseason in Foxboro played a role in New England's offensive woes.

Story continues

Bill Belichick likely doesn't want to go through a similar situation in 2021. The Patriots also have major needs at wide receiver and tight end, and if they want to woo a top-end pass-catcher in free agency, having a veteran QB in place would help the recruiting process.

A reason to pass on Patriots?

Patriots' passing yards per game in 2020 (30th in NFL)

180.6

Variation

Single

If they don't add a QB before March 17, they'll have to sell a free agent on coming to the cold Northeast to play for a demanding head coach in an offense that ranked 27th in the NFL last year and doesn't have a quarterback on its roster outside Jarrett Stidham.

That might be a tall task. So, Patriots fans should keep their eyes peeled over the next month-plus, because New England could be adding a QB in that timeframe.