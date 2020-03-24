NFL rumors: Here's how much Beau Allen's Patriots contract is worth

The New England Patriots have lost several important defensive players in NFL free agency, but they did reportedly make a few moves to help rebuild their depth on that side of the ball.

One of those additions was defensive tackle Beau Allen, who spent the past two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In addition to playing along the defensive line, Allen also could see special teams snaps in New England.

Initial reports said the Patriots agreed to a two-year contract with Allen that could be worth as much as $8 million. The Boston Globe's Ben Volin reported Tuesday the financial details of Allen's contract, which is worth $7 million over two years and includes a few bonuses.

Here's the breakdown:

New Patriots DT Beau Allen got a 2 year, $7m deal with $500k in play time incentives each year.



Signing bonus: $1.7m



Base salaries: $1.3m ($800k guaranteed), $2.2m ($250k guaranteed).



Roster bonus of $900k each year ($56,250 per game active).



Cap numbers of $2.88m and $3.95m















— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 24, 2020

Allen tallied 0.5 sacks and 10 total tackles for the Bucs in 2019. It was a down year for him, but the Patriots are betting on a bounce-back season in 2020, and the gamble hasn't cost them much.

