NFL rumors: Here's the 'most likely target date' for a Jalen Ramsey trade

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey reportedly requested a trade earlier this week, but it doesn't sound like he'll be dealt before his team's Thursday night matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday an update on Ramsey's situation, and he also noted a potential date for when a trade could materialize.

With the #Jaguars playing the #Titans tomorrow night, a trade of Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey prior to the game is unlikely. Friday is the most likely target date, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2019

Ramsey is one of the league's best cornerbacks, and Pro Football Focus ranked him No. 2 at the position (behind New England Patriots star Stephon Gilmore) entering the 2019 season. He's also just 24 years old.

There are several teams that should consider making a play for Ramsey.

The Kansas City Chiefs come to mind pretty quickly. KC's pass defense was the reason it failed to beat the New England Patriots in last season's AFC Championship Game. Although the Chiefs defense as a whole improved over the offseason with the additions of Frank Clark and Tyrann Mathieu, it's probably still not talented or deep enough to slow down a Patriots passing attack that just added an elite wide receiver in Antonio Brown.

The Patriots don't really need Ramsey. They have a shutdown cornerback in Stephon Gilmore, and the rest of the secondary is loaded with top-tier talent and impressive depth. That said, they didn't need to sign Brown, either, and if the Patriots really want to load up their roster to maximize the rest of Tom Brady's career, a move for Ramsey makes some sense. Acquiring Ramsey also would provent him from improving the defense of a rival.

A couple other contenders that could use an upgrade at cornerback include the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles.

Ramsey is an elite player and doesn't have a huge salary because he's still on his rookie contract, so there's no excuse for the Jaguars not to acquire an impressive package of draft picks and/or players if they do decide to trade the star cornerback.

