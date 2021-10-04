NFL Rumors: Henry Anderson could miss season with pec injury

Report: Pats' Anderson may have suffered season-ending injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots may have lost one of their several offseason free-agent signings for the rest of the season.

Defensive end Henry Anderson is "feared" to have suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the Patriots' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

If an MRI confirms a torn pec, then Anderson will miss the remainder of the season, per Rapoport.

The 30-year-old defensive lineman was ruled out of Sunday's game just 30 minutes after exiting with the injury. Anderson hasn't played more than 25% of total defensive snaps in a game this season, but he was still expected to be a valuable depth piece on New England's defensive line after signing a two-year, $7 million contract with the team in the offseason.

The Patriots allowed 119 rushing yards to the Bucs on 30 carries in the 19-17 loss, so the defensive line will need to step up in Anderson's absence when New England takes on the Houston Texans next Sunday.