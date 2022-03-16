NFL rumors: Hassan Ridgeway, 49ers agree to one-year contract in free agency

Report: 49ers agree to one-year deal with DT Ridgeway originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After D.J. Jones signed with the Denver Broncos on a three-year contract worth $30 million, the 49ers were looking to add depth to the defensive line.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Wednesday, citing a source, that former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway is signing a one-year contract with the 49ers in free agency.

Hassan Ridgeway signing with the #49ers on a one-year, $2.5-million deal with $1 million fully guaranteed, per source. Experienced, versatile DT will be key piece of San Francisco rotation, has six years in league after stints with Colts and Eagles.

Ridgeway was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft and spent three seasons in Indianapolis before spending the following three with the Eagles. In his six total seasons, the 6-foot-3, 305-pound tackle has accumulated 9.5 regular-season sacks, 80 tackles - 42 solo, 13 for a loss.

While at the NFL Scouting Combine, 49ers general manager John Lynch shared that Kinlaw is much healthier after a second knee procedure kept him off the field for the majority of the 2021 season. The former first-round pick has only appeared in 18 games since arriving in Santa Clara.

The 49ers have been able to get incredible production from rotational players that they have added to the defensive line on short-term deals. Defensive lineman Arden Key, Jordan Willis and Kentavius Street are all free agents that the team could potentially re-sign.

In addition to star pass rusher Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead, the 49ers have Charles Omenihu, Samson Ebukam, Maurice Hurst, and Kevin Givens on the roster heading into the 2022 season. Dee Ford is also still under contract but his availability is unclear after only playing 106 snaps over six games in 2021.

The 49ers will likely be adding more depth to their defensive line over the coming days, but the quarterback position will need to be figured out before any other significant moves will can be made.

