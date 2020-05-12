NFL rumors: Guaranteed salaries of Patriots' 2020 undrafted free agents revealed

The New England Patriots addressed several of their most glaring roster needs in the 2020 NFL Draft, and they've also been busy signing undrafted free agents.

The Patriots announced last Friday they had signed 15 undrafted free agents. While the chances of these players making the roster is often slim, the Patriots actually have enjoyed plenty of success with undrafted free agents. A total of 30 UFDAs have made the Patriots' Week 1 roster since 2004, including key contributors on the current team such as center David Andrews and cornerback J.C. Jackson. Super Bowl XLIX hero Malcolm Butler also was an undrafted free agent.

ESPN's Mike Reiss tweeted on Tuesday the guaranteed salaries for each of the Patriots' 2020 undrafted free agents. Arkansas linebacker De'Jon Harris leads the way with $140,000 in guaranteed money.

Fixing Rashod Berry, who bumps up from $8,250 to $82,250 (h/t @STIsmail). pic.twitter.com/lsi31l9BA7 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 12, 2020

Harris tallied 101 total tackles, one sack, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles in 12 games for the Razorbacks last season. He's one of three undrafted free agents signed by the Patriots who play linebacker. The Patriots also selected three linebackers -- Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings and Cassh Maluia -- with their 10 picks in the 2020 draft. It wasn't a surprising strategy when you consider the fact New England lost three veteran linebackers -- Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts -- as free agents in March. The more players you have at the position, the better your odds of finding guys worthy of a 53-man roster spot.

Given all of the roster turnover the Patriots have endured this offseason, there should be more competition than normal on both sides of the ball once players are able to safely return to the practice field.

