NFL rumors: 'Growing buzz' Trey Lance should start for 49ers

Report: 'Growing buzz' 49ers should start Lance over Jimmy G originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are the proud owners of the NFL's biggest quarterback question, with just three days to go until their final preseason game.

Jimmy Garoppolo still is expected to be named the starter, but rookie Trey Lance has made this a fierce competition. And some even believe the No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft should start for San Francisco from Day 1.

ESPN's Jordan Schultz reported Thursday that there's "growing buzz" inside NFL circles that Lance should start over Garoppolo. Schultz said he spoke with two, two coaches and one scout who all believe the rookie give the 49ers a better chance to win than the veteran.

One anonymous scout gave Schultz an eye-opening quote, stating why he thinks the 21-year-old should be the man for the job.

Says the scout: “Trey Lance has an absolute cannon. I think Kyle Shanahan’s ability to design plays — combined w/Lance’s athletic ability and ridiculous arm strength — will offset Jimmy G’s advantage as a more accurate QB at this point that understands the offense better.” #49ers — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 26, 2021

Lance and Garoppolo alternated first-team reps at practice on Wednesday. Following the 49ers' second preseason game, in which Lance threw two TDs, coach Kyle Shanahan refused to name a starter. That comes after months of Shanahan making it clear he expected Garoppolo to be QB1.

Shanahan says this is nothing more than strategy, though.

In the end, the only voice that matters is his. Shanahan will make the final call on who starts Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, and who will be his QB for weeks to come. The truth is, Lance will see snaps this season, even if Garoppolo is named the starter. Shanahan has made that clear, and the 49ers have worked on Lance packages during training camp.

So, no matter what the buzz might be, there's only one voice that matters before the 49ers have to make their final decision.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast