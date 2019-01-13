NFL rumors: Greg Schiano a possible Brian Flores replacement for Patriots originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores is "the guy the Miami Dolphins want to hire" as their next head coach, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, and one possible replacement for him is a former NFL head coach.

Greg Schiano, who was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2012 and 2013 seasons, is a potential replacement for Flores in New England. "Don't be surprised if Greg Schiano finds a way to end up on that defensive staff, maybe even replacing Flores," Rapoport said on "Good Morning Football."

From @gmfb Weekend: The #Patriots will lose defensive play-caller Brian Flores to the #Dolphins when their season is done, while Greg Schiano looms as a possible replacement. pic.twitter.com/ID08GV6OhY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2019

Schiano was the Rutgers head football coach for 11 seasons, and three of his former defensive players currently play for the Patriots -- Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and Duron Harmon.

He most recently was the Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator for the last three seasons. He left the position earlier this month to pursue NFL opportunities.

Flores cannot leave the Patriots until their playoff run is over. The Pats host the Los Angeles Chargers in Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium.

