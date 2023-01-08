NFL rumors: Giants resting Daniel Jones vs. Eagles as 49ers lurk for top seed

Report: Giants to start backup QB Webb against Hurts, Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers enter Sunday with a chance to claim the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed and earn a first-round bye. To do so, they need a win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium combined with the New York Giants taking down the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants, locked into the NFC No. 6 playoff seed, reportedly will rest key starters against Philadelphia. That list includes quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, among others, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

New York reportedly will trot out practice-squad quarterback Davis Webb against the Eagles with veteran Tyrod Taylor serving as the backup.

It will be the first career start for Webb, a third-round pick by the Giants in 2017. He has played four total offensive snaps over his career and has never attempted a pass in an NFL game.

On the other side of the ball, Philadelphia will start star quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has missed the past two games due to a shoulder injury.

The Eagles can claim the No. 1 seed with a win or tie against the Giants. New York can’t hurt or improve its playoff standing based on Week 18 results and will match up the No. 3 seed in the wild-card round next weekend.

The three games with implications on the NFC's No. 1 seed -- 49ers-Cardinals, Eagles-Giants and Dallas Cowboys-Washington Commanders -- all kick off at 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday.

