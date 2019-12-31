NFL rumors: Giants request to interview Patriots' Joe Judge for head coach job

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels isn't the only coach on Bill Belichick's staff drawing interest from other teams.

The New York Giants have an open head coach job to fill after firing Pat Shurmur earlier this week, and they've requested to interview Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge for that role, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Giants requested permission to interview Patriots' special teams coordinator Joe Judge for their head-coaching vacancy, per source. Other special teams coaches have made jump to HC; Judge could be next to do it. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2019

Judge, in addition to being the Patriots' special teams coordinator, also has served as the wide receivers coach this season. The 37-year-old coach has worked for the Patriots since 2012. He came from the University of Alabama, where he was a special teams assistant under Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban. Belichick called Judge an "excellent coach" during his Tuesday press conference.

The Patriots' special teams unit, led by Matthew Slater, was one of the league's best during the regular season, and Judge deserves his fair share of credit for that success.

The Giants are one of the most attractive teams with a head coaching vacancy. New York has stable ownership, a talented young quarterback in Daniel Jones and an elite running back in Saquon Barkley, among other positives.

