NFL Rumors: Giants, Lions hire defensive coordinators with Patriots ties

The Bill Belichick coaching tree just sprouted a few more branches.

The New York Giants are hiring former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.

Graham, who spent seven years in New England from 2009 to 2015 as a Patriots defensive assistant, linebackers coach and defensive line coach, reunites with Giants head coach Joe Judge, who spent the previous eight seasons with the Patriots and overlapped with Graham for four years.

Graham goes from one former Patriots assistant to another, as he previously worked under Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

Unsurprisingly, Flores is promoting an ex-Patriots staffer in Graham's stead: Dolphins cornerbacks coach Josh Boyer, who was New England's cornerbacks coach from 2012 to 2018, will become Miami's new defensive coordinator, Pelissero reported Sunday.

Not to be outdone, Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia reportedly is hiring another former Patriots assistant, Cory Undlin, as his defensive coordinator, ESPN's Field Yates reported Monday morning.

The Lions are hiring Eagles defensive backs coach Cory Undlin as their new defensive coordinator, per league source.



Undlin and Lions head coach Matt Patricia both began their NFL careers together as coaching assistants with the Patriots in 2004.



— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 13, 2020

Undlin spent just one year in New England as a defensive coaching assistant in 2004 but won a Super Bowl alongside Patricia before joining Romeo Crennel's Cleveland Browns staff in 2005.

For those keeping score at home: That's now six former Belichick assistants who will be NFL defensive coordinators in 2020, as Graham, Boyer and Undlin join Crennel (Houston Texans), Dean Pees (Tennesee Titans) and Jim Schwartz (Philadelphia Eagles).

That's in addition to the six former Belichick assistants and/or players who are NFL head coaches: Judge, Flores, Patricia, Mike Vrabel, Bill O'Brien and Kliff Kingsbury.

It's possible Judge could hire more former Patriots staffers on his new Giants staff, as well, furthering Belichick's massive influence over his five decades in the NFL.

