NFL rumors: Giants interested in Patriots free agent Kyle Van Noy

Could Kyle Van Noy leave the New England Patriots in NFL free agency and join one of his former coaches in New York?

The New York Giants hired Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge in January to be their next head coach. Judge joined the Patriots in 2012, so he was there for all of Van Noy's career in New England, which began in 2016 when the Patriots acquired him and a seventh-round draft pick from the Detroit Lions for a sixth-round pick.

Van Noy is one of the best free agent linebackers expected to hit the market, and according to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, the Giants have interest in signing him.

They also have an interest in Van Noy, according to another source, and the feeling is believed to be mutual since they were together four years in New England.

The 28-year-old linebacker ranked second on the Patriots with 6.5 sacks last season. He also tallied 41 solo tackles, three forced fumbles (two recoveries) and three passes defensed. The Giants defense struggled last season and definitely would be boosted by a player of Van Noy's caliber. New York's defense gave up the third-most points and the eighth-most yards in 2019.

Van Noy isn't the only valuable player on the Patriots defense able to hit free agency. Safety Devin McCourty and linebacker Jamie Collins also have expiring contracts. The most important Patriots free agent is, of course, quarterback Tom Brady. The six-time Super Bowl champion has never been a free agent in his 20-year career, but that could change next week.

Free agency begins March 18.

