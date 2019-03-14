NFL Rumors: Giants have contacted Chris Hogan's camp in free agency originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots already let Cordarrelle Patterson walk in free agency. Is Chris Hogan next?

The New York Giants recently spoke with Hogan's representatives in free agency, the New York Daily News' Pat Leonard reported Thursday, citing a league source.

Hogan has close ties to the Tri-State area, having grown up in northern New Jersey and attended nearby Monmouth University. The Giants obviously have a need at receiver after trading superstar Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.

The wide receiver has spent the last three seasons with the Patriots but saw a downtick in production late in the 2018 campaign, catching two or fewer passes in eight of his last nine regular season games.

The Patriots agreed to a two-year deal with Phillip Dorsett on Wednesday but still are thin at receiver with Patterson's departure and Josh Gordon serving an indefinite suspension.

Hogan has been a solid producer in New England with at least 34 catches in each of his three seasons, but there's a higher bidder like New York in free agency, they may opt to move on and search for other free agent options.

