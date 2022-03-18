NFL rumors: George Odum, 49ers agree to three-year free agency contract

Report: 49ers agree to deal with special-teams ace Odum originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers already made one signing to address their special teams when they added linebacker Oren Burks, and they made another Friday.

San Francisco agreed to a three-year, $10.95 million contract with safety George Odum, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported, citing sources.

#Colts S George Odum is signing with the #49ers for 3 years and $10.95 million, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

Odum, 28, was a key specials teams player and safety for the Indianapolis Colts for the past four seasons.

Odum was a first-team All-Pro special teamer in 2020. He started seven games at safety for the Colts last season.

The 49ers' special teams unit was among the worst in the league last season. The addition of Odum and Burks should help to bolster the unit.

San Francisco has lost Laken Tomlinson and D.J. Jones this offseason while K'Waun Williams and Jaquiski Tartt currently are still free agents.

