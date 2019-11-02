NFL rumors: George Kittle's 'knee is good' after injury in 49ers' win

The 49ers were dealt a major blow when linebacker Kwon Alexander's MRI on Friday revealed a torn pectoral muscle, ending his season.

Alexander wasn't the only key San Francisco player to undergo an MRI on Friday, as standout tight end George Kittle had one after appearing to injure his knee in the 49ers' 28-25 win over the Cardinals on Thursday night.

Luckily for the 49ers, it appears they avoided the worst. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Kittle's "knee is good," citing a source.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On #49ers TE George Kittle, who went down on Thursday night: "Knee is good," source said. Sounds like the MRI confirmed the minor ailment coach Kyle Shanahan had hoped for. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2019

The day after the win in Arizona, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan felt good about the chances of having Kittle back for San Francisco's Week 9 matchup with the rival Seattle Seahawks.

"I know it was scary," Shanahan said. "But the fact that [the trainers] felt good enough with him coming back into the game, just talking to everyone last night I'm feeling pretty optimistic about Kittle. I know he played through a lot of stuff. It's going to be tough on him this week. But I feel pretty good that it's not going to be a longer-term thing and hopefully, we will be able to get him back this week."

Story continues

While Emmanuel Sanders has proven to be a great addition since coming over at the trade deadline, for all intents and purposes, Kittle is quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's go-to receiver, particularly on third down. San Francisco's QB had been 16-of-16 when targeting Kittle on third down entering Thursday night, and after seeing that streak broken on the 49ers' opening possession, they started a new one on the following drive when Jimmy G found Kittle for a 30-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-three.

Garoppolo targeted Kittle twice more on third down throughout the rest of the game, and the tight end hauled in both receptions, including one that set up Sanders' 1-yard touchdown reception going into halftime.

[RELATED: Greenlaw steps into spotlight for 49ers with Alexander out]

While the team has yet to make an official announcement regarding Kittle's status, the early reports certainly are positive.

NFL rumors: George Kittle's 'knee is good' after injury in 49ers' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area