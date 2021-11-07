NFL rumors: George Kittle 'will be on pitch count' vs. Cardinals

Report: Kittle 'will be on pitch count' vs. Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

George Kittle will return from injured reserve after dealing with a calf injury and be on the field Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. The question is, just how much will the 49ers' star tight end play?

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported late Saturday night that Kittle "will be on a pitch count" and is expected to play around half the time for the 49ers.

49ers’ TE George Kittle, who returns Sunday from injured reserve after battling a calf injury, will be on a pitch count vs. the Cardinals and is expected to play roughly half the game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2021

Kittle hasn't played since Week 4 when he had four receptions for 40 yards in a loss against the Seattle Seahawks. He did not play in the 49ers' previous loss to the Cardinals earlier this season.

In four games, Kittle has 19 receptions on 28 targets for 227 yards. He's yet to score a touchdown this year.

Running back Elijah Mitchell and receiver Deebo Samuel both are listed as questionable but are expected to play at Levi's Stadium.

49ers’ RB Elijah Mitchell (rib) and WR Deebo Samuel (calf), each listed as questionable for Sunday, both are expected to play vs. Cardinals, per sources. But team also uncertain how long each player will be able to go, and is hoping there are no setbacks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2021

Mitchell is averaging 5.3 yards per carry and 86.6 rushing yards per game as a rookie.

Samuel has been one of the very best receivers in the NFL this season. Through seven games, he already has 44 receptions for a career-high 819 yards and four touchdowns, which also is a career high. He even has 22 yards rushing and another TD on the ground.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast