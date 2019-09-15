NFL rumors: Gareon Conley 'slated to play' for Raiders against Chiefs

There was a scary scene Monday night in Oakland. Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley was taken off the field on a stretcher after being kicked in the head by his own teammate.

Conley gave the crowd a thumbs up as he exited the Oakland Coliseum, and one week later, there appears to be positive news.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Conley is "slated to play" in Oakland against the Chiefs.

#Raiders CB Gareon Conley, carted off the field last week with a scary-looking neck injury, is slated to play today vs. the #Chiefs, I'm told. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2019

That's good news for many reasons, starting with Conley's health.

"It was scary," Conley said Friday. "I didn't want to get up initially, but I knew I was good once some time passed. After a while, my neck didn't really hurt."

The Raiders will need as much help as possible in their secondary. They face the tall task of defending quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the explosive Chiefs offense.

Mahomes threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns in Kansas City's 40-26 Week 1 win over the Jaguars.

Sunday will be quite the test for the Raiders' defense and having Conley on the field will only help.

