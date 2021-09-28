NFL rumors: Free agent Richard Sherman visiting Tom Brady's Buccaneers

Report: Free agent Richard Sherman visiting Tom Brady's Buccaneers originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need help in the secondary, and a former All-Pro cornerback might be one of the solutions.

Free agent Richard Sherman is visiting the Bucs on Tuesday, per NFL Media's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Here's some more context, via The Athletic's Greg Auman and NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry:

I can confirm that five-time Pro Bowl corner Richard Sherman is visiting the Bucs today. He's 33, has a history with Tom Brady, but Bucs have injury issues at corner with Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean both injured right now. Would be a key addition for the defending champs. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 28, 2021

Richard Sherman headed to Tampa Bay to visit the Bucs. I'm told Tom Brady tried to recruit Richard Sherman to the Patriots a few years back. Didn't work out. The pair now looking at another chance to team up. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 28, 2021

Sherman, 33, spent the last three years playing for the San Francisco 49ers, although he played in just five games last season. He was one of the league's top cornerbacks during his career with the Seattle Seahawks from 2011 through 2017.

Jamel Dean was the latest Bucs defensive back to suffer an injury when he left Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the first half. He's reportedly unlikely to play in Week 4.

The Bucs defense has struggled to defend the pass through three games. This unit has allowed the most passing yards (1,015), the most passing touchdowns (nine) and the fifth-highest opposing QB completion percentage (72.2).

The Buccaneers will travel to New England later this week for Sunday night's much-anticipated game against the Patriots, highlighted by quarterback Tom Brady's return to Gillette Stadium.