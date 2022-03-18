NFL rumors: Free agent offensive lineman Ryan Bates to visit Patriots

Report: Free agent offensive lineman Ryan Bates to visit Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will host restricted free agent offensive lineman Ryan Bates, according to Darren Wolfson of KSTP-TV in Minneapolis.

Wolfson also reported Thursday night that Bates recently visited the Minnesota Vikings.

The Patriots have already lost two starting offensive lineman this offseason -- left guard Ted Karras signed with the Cincinnati Bengals and right guard Shaq Mason was traded to Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Right tackle Trent Brown remains an unrestricted free agent.

Bates started four games at right guard for the Bills last season. He also played tackle in college at Penn State. He committed just one penalty in 2021. He's committed zero holding penalties in 454 career offensive snaps.

The Patriots have seven picks in the 2022 NFL Draft in April. It wouldn't be surprising if they bolstered their offensive line with one or two of those selections.